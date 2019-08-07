Tufton Capital Management Lowers Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Tufton Capital Management cut its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. BTIM Corp. increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 785,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,556,000 after buying an additional 23,180 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $69.47. 99,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,384. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.52. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $59.44 and a one year high of $75.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.84.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.78 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.68%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

