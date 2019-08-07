TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) to Issue GBX 2.10 Dividend

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of TTG stock traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 205 ($2.68). 102,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,856. TT Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 176 ($2.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 282 ($3.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $349.88 million and a P/E ratio of 25.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 230.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TTG shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on TT Electronics from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 285 ($3.72).

In other news, insider Anne Thorburn bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £107,100 ($139,945.12).

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

