Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 17,505 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 33,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 160,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,114. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.10.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.