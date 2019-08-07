Trustcore Financial Services LLC Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 346.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

In other Oracle news, EVP W Corey West sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $5,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,356,250 shares of company stock valued at $76,913,375. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $53.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,124,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,625,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.54. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

