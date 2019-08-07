Trustcore Financial Services LLC Invests $66,000 in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $492,000. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 129.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 26,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter.

SKYY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.43. 281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,247. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.84. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $61.37.

