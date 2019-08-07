Trustcore Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 218.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 117.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at $60,000.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $160,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John Wren sold 60,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $4,833,593.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $75.86. 475,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,689. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $85.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

Several brokerages have commented on OMC. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.