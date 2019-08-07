Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $103,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 133.3% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 651.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:D traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,783. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.88. The company has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.25.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

