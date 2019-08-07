Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 669 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.82. 1,360,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,621,642. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.40. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. William Blair lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 9,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $588,640.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,906.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $76,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,604 shares of company stock worth $138,479 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

