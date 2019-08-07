Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 657 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 155.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.30.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 70,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total transaction of $2,942,991.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 234,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,741,875.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Oliver sold 11,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $446,610.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 870,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,856,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,737 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,221. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $41.31. 1,494,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,244,010. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.23. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.75%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

