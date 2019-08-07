Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 547 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE C traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.34. 9,925,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,098,966. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.11. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

