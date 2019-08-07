Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,445 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 669.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 141,869 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 257,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,742,000 after acquiring an additional 58,784 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 647.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 44,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “average” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,657. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.59.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

