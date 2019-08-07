Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 48,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 83,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In related news, insider June P. Howard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $209,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,338.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $274,890.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,698 shares in the company, valued at $560,468.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,480 shares of company stock worth $5,514,990 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,167. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.96.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.