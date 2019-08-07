Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Southern were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Southern by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 71,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,918,000 after buying an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 66,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William P. Bowers sold 164,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $9,206,755.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,138,090.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 752,397 shares of company stock valued at $41,381,702 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,335. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $57.75. The company has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.36.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

