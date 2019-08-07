Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 1,365 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Motco boosted its position in Medtronic by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.05.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.40 per share, with a total value of $1,007,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,307,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $878,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,701 shares of company stock worth $9,318,744 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.53. The company had a trading volume of 114,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.93. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

