Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,124 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,387,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $710,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,108,105 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $940,354,000 after acquiring an additional 659,942 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $8,711,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $2,529,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.07.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.80. 3,765,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,874,086. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $80.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.86. The firm has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

