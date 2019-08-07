Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 360.3% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 20.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 39,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $84,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,223,829.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $249,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,269 shares of company stock worth $372,201. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.44.

SJM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.61. 313,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $91.32 and a one year high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.01%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

