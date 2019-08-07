Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 102.4% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.92. The company had a trading volume of 133,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,943. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.66 and a twelve month high of $80.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

