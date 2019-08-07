TrueUSD Market Capitalization Tops $198.98 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $198.98 million and $373.40 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded flat against the US dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00008393 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Zebpay, Cryptopia and HBUS.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 198,640,580 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Kyber Network, Upbit, Zebpay, WazirX, Koinex, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Crex24, Binance, CoinTiger, HBUS, IDEX, Kuna and Bitso. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

