Traynor Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 45,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,453,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd grew its holdings in Booking by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total value of $1,085,430.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total value of $438,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,200. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,960.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,080.00 target price (up from $2,040.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,000.00 target price on Booking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,745.02 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,057.52.

BKNG stock traded up $14.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,801.31. 17,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,344. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,882.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,606.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2,109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

