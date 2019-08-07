Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 191 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. United Technologies accounts for 0.8% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,055,120,000 after buying an additional 1,293,517 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $824,350,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,383,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $466,759,000 after buying an additional 256,907 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,972,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $511,966,000 after buying an additional 2,503,654 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in United Technologies by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,868,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,838,000 after buying an additional 538,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTX traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.14. 246,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.62. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $100.48 and a 12-month high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of United Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.21.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

