Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT) by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,602 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.91% of Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of UBOT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.21. 242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,606. Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18.

