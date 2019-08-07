Traynor Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 277.1% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in United Parcel Service by 161.0% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $32,000. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 75.0% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.82.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,794. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $125.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.