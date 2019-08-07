Traynor Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,814,000 after purchasing an additional 35,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $333,476,000 after purchasing an additional 244,334 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,373,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,105,000 after purchasing an additional 216,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. TH Capital raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.48.

Shares of BABA traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,134,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,747,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $129.77 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. The company had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.68 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

