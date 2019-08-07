Traynor Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.73. The stock had a trading volume of 391,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,766. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.72. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.49 and a twelve month high of $185.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

