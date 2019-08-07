Traynor Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for about 1.3% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $991,793,000 after buying an additional 1,063,775 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Biogen by 424.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 922,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,113,000 after buying an additional 746,711 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Biogen by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 630,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,919,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after buying an additional 248,369 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Biogen by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 667,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,843,000 after buying an additional 244,326 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer set a $290.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $3.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.28. The stock had a trading volume of 33,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,804. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $216.12 and a one year high of $358.41. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.93.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.57. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

