TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Trading 1.6% Higher on Strong Earnings

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)’s stock price traded up 1.6% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $555.27 and last traded at $533.01, 11,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 231,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $524.39.
The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 50.29%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $617.00 target price (up from $539.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.82.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 52.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,237,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,015,836,000 after buying an additional 771,898 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 677,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $307,527,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,851,000 after buying an additional 38,741 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,208,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 340,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,467,000 after buying an additional 106,794 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.35.
TransDigm Group Company Profile (NYSE:TDG)
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
