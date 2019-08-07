TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Trading 1.6% Higher on Strong Earnings

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)’s stock price traded up 1.6% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $555.27 and last traded at $533.01, 11,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 231,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $524.39.

The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 50.29%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $617.00 target price (up from $539.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.82.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.89, for a total value of $7,975,881.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Staer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.67, for a total transaction of $1,161,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,691 shares in the company, valued at $785,756.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,749 shares of company stock worth $30,135,018. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 52.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,237,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,015,836,000 after buying an additional 771,898 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 677,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $307,527,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,851,000 after buying an additional 38,741 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,208,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 340,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,467,000 after buying an additional 106,794 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.35.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

