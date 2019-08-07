TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $617.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $539.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TDG. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.82.

TDG stock opened at $524.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $489.35. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $307.36 and a fifty-two week high of $555.27. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 50.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Staer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.67, for a total value of $1,161,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,756.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.89, for a total transaction of $7,975,881.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,749 shares of company stock valued at $30,135,018 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 42,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,204,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

