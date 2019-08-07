Traceability Chain Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $5.06 million and $35,518.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Traceability Chain has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One Traceability Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, LBank and BCEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Traceability Chain alerts:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00368094 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00080065 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002500 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008392 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 54.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006116 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 628,673,918 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 . Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

