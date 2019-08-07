TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.23–0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45-1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.TPI Composites also updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS.

TPI Composites stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,263. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $877.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.50 and a beta of 1.53.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $299.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

In related news, Director Paul G. Giovacchini acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,633.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Bransfield acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,680.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,400 shares of company stock valued at $342,282. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

