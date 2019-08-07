Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Total System Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Total System Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 40,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Total System Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Total System Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Total System Services by 7.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

TSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered Total System Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Total System Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Total System Services to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 target price on Total System Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Total System Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Total System Services stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.18. The stock had a trading volume of 29,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83. Total System Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $138.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.15.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Total System Services had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

