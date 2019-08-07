Total (EPA:FP) Given a €56.00 Price Target at HSBC

Total (EPA:FP) received a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective from research analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €59.53 ($69.22).

Shares of EPA FP traded down €0.47 ($0.55) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €43.08 ($50.09). 6,071,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. Total has a 52 week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 52 week high of €49.33 ($57.36). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.43.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

