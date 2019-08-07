Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 17,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 9,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

COF traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.00. 71,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.59. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $101.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.58.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 13,393 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $780,386.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,679 shares in the company, valued at $8,047,045.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,149 shares of company stock worth $5,053,283 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

