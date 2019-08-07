Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

Get Tilray alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TLRY. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.58 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.97.

NASDAQ:TLRY traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $42.14. 15,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,691. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.35. Tilray has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.39.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 43.71% and a negative net margin of 159.09%. The business had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Tilray’s revenue was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $200,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Tilray by 1,535.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tilray by 63.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter worth $212,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter worth $2,081,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 4,164.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.