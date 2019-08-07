Ties.DB (TIE) One Day Volume Tops $59.00

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded 46.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Ties.DB has a market capitalization of $338,060.00 and approximately $59.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ties.DB has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One Ties.DB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00247665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.63 or 0.01241265 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00020397 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00095888 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000425 BTC.

About Ties.DB

Ties.DB’s genesis date was August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork . The official website for Ties.DB is ties.network

Ties.DB Token Trading

Ties.DB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ties.DB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ties.DB using one of the exchanges listed above.

