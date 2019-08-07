Thingschain (TIC) Hits Market Capitalization of $22,170.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 27.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. Thingschain has a total market cap of $22,170.00 and $1,219.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX. During the last week, Thingschain has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00030015 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002960 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00136055 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004447 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003689 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00047419 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000521 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000492 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

