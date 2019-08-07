The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (ZTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

The Zweig Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ZTR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 48,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,631. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53. The Zweig Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $12.11.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

