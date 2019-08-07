The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Holdings Trimmed by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for 2.9% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,717,527,000. FMR LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,139,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126,961 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,987 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 3,018,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 4,409.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,992,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

KO stock opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $54.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $223.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Francisco Crespo sold 125,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $6,297,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,331,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $697,653.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 369,175 shares of company stock valued at $18,634,452. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

