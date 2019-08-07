The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Monday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.23.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of CG stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Pamela L. Bentley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $197,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,377.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 55,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $1,259,903.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 310,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,105,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,829 shares of company stock valued at $4,421,243 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,651,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,183,000 after buying an additional 444,000 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,177,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,612,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,003,000 after buying an additional 281,808 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 707,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,997,000 after buying an additional 38,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 488,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 89,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.