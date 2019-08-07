Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 24,310 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,310 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWA. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2,292.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 4,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWA stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $21.09. 104,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,930. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $23.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.49.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

