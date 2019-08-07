Texas Yale Capital Corp. Reduces Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,180 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,320,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,228,000 after buying an additional 190,324 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,322,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,265 shares during the period. Daily Journal Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,071,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,921,000 after purchasing an additional 470,496 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,207,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,070,000 after acquiring an additional 195,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

In other news, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,429.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,215 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,022,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,065,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $88.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $57.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

