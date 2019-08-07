Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases Shares of 28,450 RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealReal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

Shares of REAL traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.21. 50,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,949. RealReal Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

