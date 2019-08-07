Texas Yale Capital Corp. Lowers Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,853 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in POR. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

POR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.65. 24,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,346. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.85. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.21.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.66 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

