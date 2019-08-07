Texas Yale Capital Corp. Invests $671,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,823 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Illumina by 3.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,679,678 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,764,619,000 after purchasing an additional 200,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,346 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $555,173,000 after buying an additional 170,046 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,660,761 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $515,981,000 after buying an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 38,516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 875,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after buying an additional 873,560 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815,875 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $253,484,000 after buying an additional 421,953 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN traded down $2.46 on Wednesday, hitting $289.48. 205,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,498. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.62 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $331.46.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.12 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 27.56%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on Illumina from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.92.

In related news, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total value of $397,303.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.70, for a total value of $377,834.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,991 shares of company stock valued at $19,789,080. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

