Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was downgraded by Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
TEVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $17.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Mizuho set a $11.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.87.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 21,687,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,381,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $25.96.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,115,000 after purchasing an additional 279,286 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 88.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.2% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,518,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,803,000 after acquiring an additional 610,000 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $772,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 321,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
