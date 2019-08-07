Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was downgraded by Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $17.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Mizuho set a $11.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.87.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 21,687,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,381,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $25.96.

In related news, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 16,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $183,519.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,105.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sol J. Barer purchased 111,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $996,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,159.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,115,000 after purchasing an additional 279,286 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 88.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.2% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,518,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,803,000 after acquiring an additional 610,000 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $772,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 321,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

