Terex Co. (TEX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Terex has raised its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Terex has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Terex to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

NYSE:TEX opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.34. Terex has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $42.74.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 0.29%. Terex’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terex will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 target price on Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

In other news, Director International Master F. Marcato sold 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $43,696,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 1,581 shares of company stock valued at $46,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

