Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Shares Up 0.8%

Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) shot up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.26 and last traded at $13.26, 151 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNABY)

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Bhd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Bhd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.