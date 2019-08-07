TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TechPrecision Corp (OTCMKTS:TPCS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.50. TechPrecision shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 20,700 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 million, a PE ratio of 67.50 and a beta of -1.84.

About TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS)

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal components and systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems.

