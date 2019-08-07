Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Cut to Neutral at CSFB

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by research analysts at CSFB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRP. GMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$60.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.00.

TRP stock traded down C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$63.53. 1,587,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.30. Tc Pipelines has a 12-month low of C$47.90 and a 12-month high of C$67.15.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

