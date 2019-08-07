Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 413 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 44,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 53,480 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 9,873 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,391 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several analysts have commented on SBUX shares. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen set a $93.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $621,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $947,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,697,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 133,738 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,327 over the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.54. The company had a trading volume of 513,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,652,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.45. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $51.19 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.