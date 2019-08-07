Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,118,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,237,437,000 after purchasing an additional 178,193 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,365,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,648,000 after purchasing an additional 66,490 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,469,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,012,000 after purchasing an additional 68,729 shares during the period. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,297,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $108,334,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $123.24. 807,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,453. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.03. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $104.07 and a 52-week high of $130.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

